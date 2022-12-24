Pendal Group Ltd Sells 16,890 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,179 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group worth $44,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.