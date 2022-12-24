Pendal Group Ltd Sells 455,181 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,181 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $100,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,821. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.