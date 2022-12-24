Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group cut Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

