PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Trading Up 1.5%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 136,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The firm has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

About PetroShale

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

