Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAHC. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

