Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAHC. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance
Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
