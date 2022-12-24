PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.80 and last traded at $89.99. Approximately 562,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 465,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 106,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.