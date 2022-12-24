Piper Sandler Trims G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price to $16.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

