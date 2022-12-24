Piper Sandler Trims Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Target Price to $14.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midwest Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Midwest by 20.4% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Midwest during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

