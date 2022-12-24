Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $68.28 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $68.28 million and $68,580.65 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00238917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,998,718 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

