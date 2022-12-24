Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 141.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.