PlayDapp Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $86.09 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

