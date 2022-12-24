Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.