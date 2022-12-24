Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 262,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $726.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

