Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

