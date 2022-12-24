Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,608,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

