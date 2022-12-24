Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Polygon has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and $93.70 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
