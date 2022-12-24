Polymath 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $147.40 million and $2.39 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018115 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15687382 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,491,588.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.