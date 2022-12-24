PotCoin Market Capitalization Hits $383,601.24 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $383,601.24 and approximately $16.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00390085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

