PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.81

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $383,601.24 and $16.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00390085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

