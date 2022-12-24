Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.