Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
