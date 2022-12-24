ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.2% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.12. 26,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 34,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

