ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.54 and last traded at $57.59. 8,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 7,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

