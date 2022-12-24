Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $93.14 million and $6.44 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.01 or 0.05108569 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.59 or 0.29592492 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35782072 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,754,257.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

