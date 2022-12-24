Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $208.95 million and $19.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.42 or 0.07248173 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,465,706 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

