QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 49,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

