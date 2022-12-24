QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.31.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

