Quant (QNT) Price Hits $105.55 on Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $11.83 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for about $105.55 or 0.00626413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05182226 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.15 or 0.29657889 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. To achieve this, Quant has developed the Overledger Network, which it describes as the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network is designed to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains, providing a bridge between them and allowing them to interoperate. This is accomplished through the use of APIs, which allow different blockchains to communicate and exchange data with one another.One of the key features of the Overledger Network is its ability to support the development and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps). These dApps, also known as MApps (multi-chain applications), can be built by developers and used by their users on top of the Overledger Network. This allows developers to create applications that can function on multiple blockchains, rather than being limited to just one.In terms of its technical implementation, Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines proof-of-stake (PoS) with a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW) called proof-of-activity (PoA). This hybrid approach is intended to provide the benefits of both PoS and PoW while minimizing their respective drawbacks.Overall, Quant aims to provide a decentralized, open-source platform that can support the development and deployment of dApps across multiple blockchains, enabling greater interoperability and connectivity within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.What is QNT used for?QNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Quant network and serves as a means of exchange and security token on the platform. It enables holders to participate in the governance of the network and can be used to pay fees and secure the network through the proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-activity (PoA) consensus mechanisms. Developers looking to create a multi-chain application (MApp) on the Quant network must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens, which are used to power the Overledger Network and pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token, meaning it is built on the Ethereum blockchain and follows the ERC-20 standard.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

