Quantfury Token (QTF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $421.63

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.84 or 0.00052503 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $88.42 million and $421.63 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.83316951 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,461.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

