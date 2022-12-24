QUASA Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $85.24 million and $130,022.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012329 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,590.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

