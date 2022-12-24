Rakon Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $59.38 million and $33,811.04 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

