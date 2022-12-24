RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.76 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $3,841.52 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.58 or 0.05058991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00499966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.33 or 0.29623205 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

