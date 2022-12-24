Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $1.38 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.43 or 0.05365104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00499092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.53 or 0.29571432 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,165,680 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.