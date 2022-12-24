Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

BPRN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 8.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

