Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of RRGB opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.43. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

