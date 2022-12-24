ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $5,191.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00390698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

