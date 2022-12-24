Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0024

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $50.93 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,927,355,013 coins and its circulating supply is 20,927,408,812 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

