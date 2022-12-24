Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) vs. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Analysis

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Regency Centers 0 4 4 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.33 $388.09 million $4.88 19.21 Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.19 $361.41 million $2.65 23.64

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 24.90% 40.03% 8.03% Regency Centers 37.75% 7.17% 4.08%

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lamar Advertising pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Regency Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.