Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Position Raised by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Relx were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.16) to GBX 2,770 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.07) to GBX 2,828 ($34.35) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($32.92) to GBX 2,730 ($33.16) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $27.90 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

