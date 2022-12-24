Request Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $89.15 million and $3.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08772684 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,027,968.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.