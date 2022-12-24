Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.94.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,262 shares of company stock valued at $12,611,251 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

