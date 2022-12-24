Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $16,241.52 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Xiaolin Wang sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $16,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $22.04 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,291,000 after buying an additional 949,655 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. Column Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

