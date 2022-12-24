Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,267.50 ($63.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($65.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.67), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($335,938.34).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.2 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,808 ($70.55) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,273.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,053.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 655.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

