Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.00 million and $14,915.69 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014535 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041369 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00183041 USD and is down -9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,074.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

