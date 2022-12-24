Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,319.40 or 0.07828293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $218.56 million and $1.10 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,314.7427853 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,166,424.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

