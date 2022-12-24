Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $2.64 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

