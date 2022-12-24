Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $5.02 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
