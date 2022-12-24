Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.