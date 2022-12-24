Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

