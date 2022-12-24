Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.